Laois Hospice Vintage Run celebrates its 25th anniversary this weekend

Laois Vintage Limited will hold their annual Sponsored Road Run, in aid of Laois Hospice, this Saturday, 13th August.

The run will take place from Treacy’s Bar & Restaurant, with a start time of 10am

The run was founded in 1996, and over 24 years of fundraising Laois Vintage has raised and donated €966,598 to Laois Hospice. This year to celebrate our 25th Anniversary the organisers are hoping to reach the desired wish to reach the 1 million euro mark.

They are appealing for the public's generosity in whatever notwithstanding the difficult times people are experiencing. For those who wish to donate electronically, they have added the iDonate QR Code fundraising system. So, anyone now wishing to donate in this way, can do so by scanning the code from the Facebook Page or from the many Posters being displayed.

For the car run on the 25th Anniversary, the organisers feel it’s appropriate that it remains within the county , so a Circuit of Laois has been planned which will take in a scenic drive through the Slieve Blooms, and its surrounds, with an official stop off at Camross.

For the shorter drive for tractor enthusiasts a leisurely drive has been organised to Mountrath, with our stop-off at the Deadman’s Inn, before returning to Treacy’s via Portlaoise.

All vehicles will return to Treacys, between 3.30pm and 4pm, where complimentary meals, hosted by the Treacy family, will be served, and commemorative plaques distributed to each participant.

All monies raised by Laois Vintage will be donated directly to Laois Hospice, and members of the public who give so generously can also be confident that each and every donation received will go solely and exclusively to Laois Hospice care.