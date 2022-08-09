IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann pinpoints when heatwave will end in latest weather forecast for Ireland

Ireland is in for another blast of summer in the coming days and right through the weekend with Met Eireann forecasting hot, dry and sunny days with temperatures approaching 30 degrees.

Temperatures will ramp up through Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and into the weekend with highest temperatures of 29 degrees set to hit Ireland on Friday and Saturday before falling back to highs of 27 on Sunday.

Unfortunately, the hot weather will not last with Met Eireann forecasting that the weather will turn more unsettled early next week with temperatures falling back closer to average for the time of year.

Before that however, we are in for five more days of sunshine and soaring temperatures so break out the factor 50 and enjoy it while it lasts.

The full Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days is as follows:

Weather forecast for Wednesday

Any lingering mist and fog will clear most areas in the morning, although some may linger again near coasts. Otherwise it will be a very warm, dry and sunny day with light breezes. Highest temperatures generally of 23 to 26 degrees but touching 27 degrees in a few localised parts of Leinster and Munster. It will be a little cooler in coastal parts of the northwest with more moderate southwest to west breeze.

Dry and clear overnight with mist and fog developing in mostly calm conditions. Mild again with temperatures not falling below 9 to 14 degrees.

Weather forecast for Thursday

A hot, dry and sunny day expected in mostly light breezes. Highest temperatures of 23 to 28 degrees, hottest in Leinster and Munster.

A very mild night with temperatures not falling below 10 to 15 degrees generally, staying above 16 or 17 degrees in places. Continuing dry and clear with some coastal fog forming in light easterly or variable breezes.

Weather forecast for Friday

A hot day with long spells of sunshine. Dry for most with just the odd stray shower possible. Highest temperatures of 25 to 28 or 29 degrees in light easterly breezes. Staying very warm overnight with temperatures not falling below the mid to high teens.

Weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday

Largely dry with good spells of sunshine and mostly light breezes over the weekend though there is a chance of thundery showers at times. Continuing hot on Saturday with highest temperatures of 25 to 29 degrees before falling slightly with highs of 23 to 27 degrees on Sunday. Night time temperatures won't fall below the mid to high teens.

Further Weather Outlook

Current indications suggest that it will turn more unsettled early next week with temperatures falling back closer to average for the time of year.