Laois showroom granted planning

Conditional planning permission has been granted for a motor sales showroom in Portlaoise.
Downeys Auto Stop Ltd applied for the change of use to convert its Dublin Road Centra Store to a showroom last March.
The work includes modifications to the existing building internally and the shop front.
The application stated that: “The development will consist of modifications to existing building internally and modifications to existing façade, removal of existing forecourt canopy and existing underground tanks and to upgrade existing totem sign, to add new customer handover space to rear with canopy over, new boundary treatments and all associated site works.”
The plans were approved by Laois County Council subject to 17 conditions.
