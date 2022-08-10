Plans to extract sand and gravel on four hectares in Laois

A planning application has been lodged for the extraction of sand and gravel on four hectares in Laois.
Cornelius Thompson has applied to Laois County Council for permission for the four hectare site at Kilmartin, Borris-in-Ossory.
The permission is sought for: “open cut extraction of 200,000m3 of sand and gravel along with site entrance and all ancillary works over an areas of four hectares.”
Laois County Council is due to make a decision on the plans in October.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.