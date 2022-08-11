Laois store hosting unique cycling fundraiser

A Laois store is hosting a unique charity event for Down Syndrome Ireland next week.

Laois MACE Retailer Dermot Mulhall is inviting people to support its Tour de MACE static cycle in-store in order to raise funds for its charity partner, Down Syndrome Ireland on Friday, August 19 from 10am to 4pm.

MACE Mighty Mol’s Service Station Mountrath is hosting the unique in-store static cycle event whereby customers can donate 15 minutes to one hour of their time to cycle and contribute much needed funds to Down Syndrome Ireland, MACE’s charity partner. Customers and staff can sign up beforehand by calling into the store to select their cycling time slot or else they can sign up on the day.

Retailer Dermot Mulhall said: “We hope you will support us and Down Syndrome Ireland by joining in on the Tour de MACE excitement at MACE Mighty Mol’s Service Station Mountrath. We want to encourage as many of our customers to join in, so if you’re in the area, we would be very grateful if you pop into the store, to participate or donate and support this wonderful charity. People can donate cash or by scanning a QR code and we have a tap to donate facility too”

Down Syndrome Ireland is MACE’s official charity partner and MACE Sales Director Peter Dwan is delighted with the enthusiasm with which MACE retailers and their staff have embraced the Tour de MACE concept.

“We are very proud of MACE Mountrath for hosting this wonderful event in order to support our charity partner Down Syndrome Ireland. The Tour de MACE event is great for the charity, the store and the local community of Mountrath. The Tour de MACE event is a fabulous initiative and a fun way and healthy concept raise funds towards a very worthy cause,” said Peter.

Down Syndrome Ireland is encouraging customers who aren’t participating to come along and join in on the celebrations and donate funds towards Down Syndrome Ireland.

Each Tour de MACE makes a real and lasting difference to children with Down syndrome and their families throughout Ireland as funds are transferred directly to the charity. The campaign is an integral source of funding for the development of Down Syndrome Ireland’s nationwide support services.

Customers are encouraged to attend MACE Mighty Mol’s Service Station Mountrath’s Tour de MACE events at any stage on Friday, August 19 between 10am and 4pm.