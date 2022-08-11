Irish Water to begin surveying properties in Laois town

New water connections are to be installed for homes in Mountmrllick.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Laois County Council is replacing ageing backyard water mains and providing new service connections for customers along Lord Edward Street in Mountmellick to improve water supply to homes in the area.

Irish Water said the delivery of these essential works will provide a safer, more secure water supply for the town, by minimising the frequency of bursts and improving the resilience of the network.

The works will involve the decommissioning of ageing backyard water mains and the delivery of new water mains on the public road. New service connections for customers will also be provided.

In some older estates across the country water connections, typically made of iron or lead, were installed to the rear of properties, often referred to as backyard service connections. The pipework due to age and deterioration factors can be a significant source of leakage. Backyard water services are usually shared, running through neighbouring properties making it difficult to detect and repair leaks. Since properties may share a connection, leaks and bursts can affect all properties in a neighbourhood which can result in low pressure. This project will strive to alleviate these issues for properties along Lord Edward Street in Mountmellick.

Irish Water Regional Delivery Lead Joe Carroll said, “The first step in ensuring the delivery of this essential project along Lord Edward Street in Mountmellick will require a survey of each property before the works commence. This is to assess the current water connection arrangements in place and to also facilitate discussion on the best way to connect the new service connection to the customers’ homes.”

Mr Carroll said: “We would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience and cooperation while we deliver this essential water network improvement project.”

The works, when they commence. may involve some short-term water outages, and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48-hours’ notice prior to any planned water outages. Where water mains are being constructed traffic management may be in place during this time, but local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

Customers to benefit from these improvement work have been contacted directly by Ward & Burke Construction Ltd who are carrying out the works on behalf of Irish water.

The National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality. Since 2018, its delivery represents an investment of over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates visit the Irish water website.