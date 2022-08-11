Laois SPCA issues advice to dog owners

Credit Laois SPCA
Laois Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has issued advice to dog owners during this warm spell.
The organisation is asking the owners of flat-faced, overweight, unwell and older dogs that their pets are at higher risk of heatstroke.
LSPCA says people should ensure their dogs have plenty of water and shade during this weather.
Owners are also advised to walk their pets early in the morning or late in the evening when it is cooler.
They are also reminded to check the temperature of tarmac before walking dogs. If the ground is too hot to comfortably place a hand on for five seconds, then it is too hot to walk a dog.
