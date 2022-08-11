Laois producers invited to set up stall at National Ploughing championships

Laois entrepreneurs have a golden chance to find thousands of new customers, thanks to Laois County Council.

The local authority is inviting Laois companies to showcase their products in their tent at the National Ploughing Championships, held in Ratheniska, Laois, on September 18 to 22.

The event will be attended by up to a quarter of a million visitors over the four days.

The council is particularly looking for people who make crafts, food or drink.

Below: Taoiseach Michael Martin visiting the Laois marquee in Ratheniska 2013.

"Laois County Council is currently seeking expressions of interest from businesses located in Laois who are interested in being represented in the Laois County Council marquee at the National Ploughing Championships 2022.

"Laois County Council would like to hear from Laois companies who would like to showcase their products in the Laois marquee and we are particularly interested in local craft makers and artisan food/drink producers.

"Please note that it will only be possible to choose a limited number of companies due to the amount of space available."

For any queries on this scheme contact Dom Reddin or Elaine Moore at Laois County Council, Telephone 0578664218