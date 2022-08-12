Fire breaks out in Laois coffee shop

Fire service
A fire broke out in a Laois coffee shop and café early this Friday morning,.
The fire was discovered and reported to the fire service before 6am on Friday morning, August 12.
It took place at The Coffee Pot, in the SuperValu shopping centre in Mountmellick.
Crews from Mountmellick and Portarlington fire stations worked together from 6am to extinguish the flames and prevent it spreading to neighbouring shop units. They remained on the scene for over three hours.
It is understood that an electrical fault inside the shop may have been responsible for the fire.
It has caused "substantial smoke damage" to the inside of the popular local café according to a member of the fire service.
Slight smoke damage was also incurred on a vaping shop next door.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.