12 Aug 2022

Older Laois residents urged to be sun smart

Eoghan MacConnell

12 Aug 2022 12:23 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Older people in Laois are being advised to take precautions during the warm weather. 

Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, urged older people to stay hydrated and avoid direct sunlight to help remain safe during the hot weather.

People aged over 65 and those with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s, dementia and conditions affecting their breathing, heart and kidneys can be particularly vulnerable at this time.

Minister Butler said: "Heat stress, heat exhaustion and heatstroke are potentially serious health risks for people during a heatwave. I urge older people, and anyone caring for someone, to take steps to stay cool and hydrated and monitor for signs of dehydration and heat exhaustion. 

"It is important to remember that your GP or pharmacist will be able to advise you if any of your medicines might make you more likely to become ill from the heat."

Older people are advised to Be SunSmart and follow this advice: 

Make sure you have enough water to drink; an adult needs approximately two litres of liquid over 24 hours. Put drinks in the fridge to cool.

Stay out of direct sunlight for prolonged periods as much as possible during the day, especially between the hours of 11am to 3pm when UV is strongest.

Regularly and liberally apply sunscreen that has a sun protection factor of at least 30+ for adults. 

Wear light and loose-fitting clothing that covers your skin, wear a hat and sunglasses

Other risks to be mindful of during this spell of hot weather are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Minister Butler is particularly urging those who are caring for someone to be vigilant: "If you are caring for someone, they may not have a sense of how much they are drinking. To help them, make sure they drink during mealtimes and offer food with a high water content," she remarked.  

Early intervention is essential if someone becomes unwell due to heat exhaustion, heatstroke or dehydration and people are advised to contact their GP or seek medical attention if you become dizzy, disorientated, have not urinated, or have an increased heart rate.

If you or anyone else is struggling contact the emergency services immediately by calling 112 or 999.

