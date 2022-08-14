Multiple funeral arranger jobs offered in Laois

Photo by Pavel Danilyu, Pexels
Multiple jobs as funeral arrangers are on offer in Laois.
Two separate funeral undertakers are seeking new employees to work with families at their most vulnerable time as they cope with arranging funerals of loved ones.
Matthew Keegan Portlaoise are seeking two people to fill temporary roles as "funeral service operatives".
The job description is "general duties relating to the funeral business".
There is flexi time and overtime offered, working Monday to Friday in Portlaoise.
A second Portlaoise company is looking for three funeral arrangers.
Dignity Funerals, located in Pallas Big, need part-time staff to work 18 hours a week, with those willing to do overnight shifts preferred.
"Applicants will receive on the job training. Previous experience not essential. Meeting people and dealing with queries are main responsibilities. Neat dress essential and polite demeanor. Flexibility by employer and employees is essential."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.