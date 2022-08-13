€250,000 furniture sought for new Laois library ahead of its early 2023 opening

Portlaoise library under construction. Photo: Lynda Kiernan
Portlaoise’s new library is looking for €250,000 worth of furniture ahead of its opening early next year.
Laois County Council has issued a tender for furniture for the new county library building on Main Street in Portlaoise.
A tender issued by Laois County Council says: “Laois County Library Service are seeking to award contract for the design, supply, delivery and installation of shelving and furniture at Portlaoise Library, Main Street currently under construction and will be opening in early 2023.”
The tender states that the €250,000, which is exclusive of VAT, isn’t the only criteria for the award. Tenders for the contract are accepted until September 9.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.