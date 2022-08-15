Search

15 Aug 2022

Special day for Laois Australia football star Zach Touhy

Special day for Laois Australia football star Zach Touhy

Big day for Laois Australia football star Zach Touhy

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

15 Aug 2022 4:52 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Australian football star Zach Tuohy from Portlaoise has shared a gorgeous wedding photo.

Zach who was a star of Portlaoise GAA before he moved to Australia to launch a hugely successful career as an Aussie Rules player, has married his long term partner and mother of his two children, Rebecca Price.

He shared this lovely photograph on Sunday, August 14, with the caption "Mr & Mrs".

His family from Portlaoise were there for the big day (more photos below) with his father Cllr Noel Tuohy, Portlaoise Municipal District also sharing the photograph (below).

Cllr Tuohy revealed that the couple will be coming to Ireland for another wedding ceremony.

"Lovely day at Rebecca and Zach’s wedding in Melbourne yesterday, with the Irish version coming soon, congratulations
to a fantastic couple," the proud dad said.

Zach's club the Geelong Cats shared it too, saying "Congratulations Zach and Bec".

Zach with his parents Marie and Noel Tuohy and his children Rafferty and Flynn after a game.

Zach has retained strong links with Portlaoise. He is co-owner of a stylish café The Wandering Elk along with Murry Rogers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media