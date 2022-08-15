Death Notices for Laois - Monday, August 15, 2022

Breda Keane - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, August 14 of Breda Keane (née Kelly) of Corrigeen, Stradbally.



Peacefully, surrounded by her family in the care of staff at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved wife of Joe and dearly loved Mother of Darren, Paul, Andrea and Emma. Cherished grandmother to Naomi, Ciara, Ryan, Sophie, Amy and Ethan and mother-in-law to Emily. Deeply mourned by her sisters Marie, Ann, Patricia, Síle and Orla and brothers Patrick and David, aunt Maura, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the family home in Corrigeen, Stradbally (R32F5H2) on Tuesday from 4pm with the Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 17 August, at 12 noon at the Church of the Assumption, The Heath https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/the-heath-webcam/. Burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family house private Wednesday morning. Please observe Covid precautions.

George Brophy - Crettyard

The death took place on Thursday, August 11 of George (Georgie) Brophy of Doonane Terrace, Crettyard.

Beloved son of the late William and Margaret, pre-deceased by his sister Patricia. Georgie will be sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters, Jimmy, Liam, Frank, John, Ann, Margaret, Theresa, Maura, Bernadette, and Claire, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Tuesday (16th August) from 3pm with vigil prayers and rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by removal to Saint Abban's Church, Doonane for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.