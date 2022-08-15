Portlaoise roadworks announced

Laois County Council is narrowing the road on all approaches to Fr Browne Avenue Roundabout in the coming days.
The council announced the temporary traffic measures on its website. They said the road narrows on the N77 Abbeyleix Road/Fr Browne Avenue Roundabout from a 50 metre point on all approaches to the roundabout daily from Monday, August 15 to Thursday, August 18 inclusive between 8am to 6pm daily.
Any objections or observations in relation to the temporary traffic arrangements can be emailed to: rglynn@laoiscoco.ie, wwilkinson@laoiscoco.ie or kquinn@laoiscoco.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.