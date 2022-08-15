Investigation launched over discovery of elderly woman's body

Gardaí in Kerry are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances this afternoon.
At approximately 1.15pm, the body of a woman in her 70s was discovered in a residential property in Ardshanavooley, Killarney Co Kerry. The body remains at the scene.
Gardai said the scene is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.
