Laois rugby club secures planning for new dressing rooms

Planning permission has been granted for new changing rooms at Portarlington Rugby Club.
Plans for the development at Lea, Portarlington were lodged with Laois County Council in June.
The proposal set out plans to “construct single storey extension to front and rear of clubhouse to incorporate new changing rooms; function space; toilets and showers; kitchen and storage area, and all associated site works.”
The planned development was approved subject to nine conditions.
