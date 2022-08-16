ELECTRIC PICNIC: Big news for phone app

Electric Picnic returns to Laois on September 2 to 4 this year
The excitement is mounting for Electric Picnic 2022 and one of the big signs that it is nearly upon us has just appeared.
The Electric Picnic phone app is now available to download!
So far there are no acts uploaded to the app.
It is free to use, and is the essential route for picking your favourite acts, learning more about their music ahead of the festival, and then finding your way around the site, and getting handy phone reminders to rush to the next stage.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.