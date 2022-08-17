Laois school gets approval for Autism Spectrum Disorder room

Shanahoe National School has been given the green light to provide an Autism Spectrum Disorder(ASD) room.
Minister of State, Sean Fleming said he is pleased to confirm that Shanahoe National School has been given approval for the reconfiguration of a classroom to provide an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Room.
ASD rooms attached to mainstream classrooms specifically cater for pupils attending schools with a diagnosis on the autistic spectrum. These rooms enable students integrate into the mainstream schools where students with special educational needs, including those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), receive an education that enables them to achieve their potential.
“I would like to acknowledge the great work by the principal, teachers, SNAs, parents and Board of Management to ensure every student has access to the school which helps them achieve their full potential,” said Minister Fleming.
“I look forward to the reconfiguration of the classroom commencing as soon as possible and being available for students in Shanahoe National School,” he added.
