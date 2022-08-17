Search

17 Aug 2022

Laois's first Pet Crematorium approved

Laois's first Pet Crematorium approved

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

17 Aug 2022 6:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Plans have been approved to develop what’s believed to be Laois’s first pet crematorium. 

Thomas Moore lodged a planning application for the development of a low capacity Pet Crematorium at Clonminam Industrial Estate in Portlaoise last March. 

The application sought to “develop a low capacity pet crematorium, log cabin, steel storage container, staff parking, sub-divide site and all necessary and ancillary site works” at the Portlaoise site. 

Further information was requested by the council in May. They sought information in relation to the water supply and measures to deal with noise and air pollution from the diesel powered Pet 200 Pet cremation machine. 

New York lady to fly 3,000 miles to attend Mass in Portlaoise

">

New York lady to fly 3,000 miles to attend Mass in Portlaoise

Two members of the public also objected to the proposal. One of them, Glen Patten, who runs a crematorium in Meath questioned the need for the development in Loais 

He stated that: “The applicant states in his research that there is a need for this service in the area as there is a six to eight weeks wait time. I have run Pawprints Crematorium in Co Meath for the last 10 years and we service that area every week and return the pets ashes on a weekly basis so can confirm that there is not a long wait time for the return of ashes and that we provide a service for the laois co.”

However, seemingly satisfied with the further information response and need for the service, Laois County Council this week approved the plans subject to 18 conditions. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media