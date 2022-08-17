Search

17 Aug 2022

Female entrepreneurs in Laois encouraged to apply for support

Female entrepreneurs in Laois encouraged to apply for support

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

17 Aug 2022 8:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois and Offaly based female entrepreneurs are being encouraged to apply for ACORNS 8, a scheme to support new business start-ups.

Laois Offaly Minister Pippa Hackett said: “ACORNS is fully funded by the Department of Agriculture so there is no charge for participants. Places are always over subscribed and I encourage women to register their interest in the programme as soon as possible.”

Up to 50 new early stage female entrepreneurs living in rural areas will be selected for the six-month programme which will run from October 2022 to April 2023. Selection is on a competitive basis.

“I have met many women who have participated in the programme, including from Laois and Offaly. Women like Barbara Brown, from Brown’s Vineyard in Portlaoise and Jennifer Doyle, from Millbee Studio in Tullamore. Participants tell me of all they learn from the Lead Entrepreneurs, women with first-hand experience of running a successful business in rural Ireland, and from each other,” Minister Hackett explained.  

A recent evaluation shows that the group of early-stage female entrepreneurs who took part in the latest ACORNS programme, doubled their combined turnover to €3.1m in just six months. The firms involved also increased their combined workforce over the cycle from 94 to 116 (19%), an increase of 22 new jobs in rural Ireland.

Laois shoppers urged to return a brand of kids pyjamas amid suffocation risk

">

Laois shoppers urged to return a brand of kids pyjamas amid suffocation risk

Minister Hackett said: “That’s very impressive and important at a time when we are transitioning away from some traditional employment. I’m asking any woman with a business idea to take the next step; consider ACORNS and speak with your Local Enterprise Office. This Government is supporting enterprise and innovation in rural Ireland, and ideas that lead us forward towards our climate resilient future are especially welcome.”

See https://acorns.ie/ for details on how to register your interest and apply.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media