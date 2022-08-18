Search

18 Aug 2022

Laois Public Accounts Committee Chair calls for publication of report on planning authority

An Bord Pleanala

An Bord Pleanala

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

18 Aug 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and Laois TD Brian Stanley has called for the publication of a report on An Bord Pleanala which was forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP). 

The Laois Offaly made the call while welcoming promised reforms of An Bord Pleanála. He said the report, which looked at possible conflicts of interest at the planning authority, should be published by the Minister for Housing so its findings can be reviewed. 

Deputy Stanley said: “As Chairperson of the PAC, I welcome the news that there is now a promised overhaul of An Bord Pleanála and a substantial reform of its appointments and decision-making processes. These reforms are long overdue. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has been concerned by the practices, procedures and alarming expenditure on legal costs of An Bord Pleanala for a considerable amount of time now.’’

“In May 2021, when representatives of An Bord Pleanála appeared before the PAC, we raised numerous areas where we had serious concerns. These included - €8.2m being spent on legal fees to defend judicial reviews, conflicts of interest not being declared by board members, An Bord Pleanála losing 90% of Strategic Housing Development judicial reviews, and only two member panels making decisions on large projects, which sometimes included overturning their own inspectors’ reports. If members of the PAC were able to identify these areas of concern, the board of An Bord Pleanála and the Minister of Housing also should have. I believe Minister O’Brien now needs to publish the Remy Farrell report so that we can review its findings. While I welcome the news of promised reforms, we need assurances that these changes will not simply be cosmetic changes, ‘’said Deputy Stanley. 

Kildare/ Laois/Offaly Garda Division has highest number of asset profilers in Eastern Region

">

Kildare/ Laois/Offaly Garda Division has highest number of asset profilers in Eastern Region

“An Bord Pleanala was originally established to review planning decisions made by local authorities that were brought to its attention. Its remit now, however, has been substantially expanded and gone beyond what was initially intended. Greater power and accountability over planning should rest with local authorities,” argued Deputy Stanley. 

He said “An Bord Pleanála’s reputation has been tarnished and its credibility compromised by this debacle and local authorities and members of the public want to see significant changes.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media