Help wanted to trace Laois schoolchildren for past pupil reunion

A Church of Ireland primary school in Laois is seeking out its past pupils for a big reunion.

The public's help is being requested to trace some pupils who attended St Paul's School in Mountmellick, between 1943 and 1968.

Janet Stewart is on the committee organising the school reunion.

"We are in the process of organising a primary school reunion, for St Pauls church of Ireland school, Mountmellick 1943 to 1968 a 25 year span. We are having a little difficulty finding contact details for some past pupils. We would be very grateful for any help in finding the contact details for the following people, who started school approximately in the year after their name," she says.

Those names are:

Hazel Brown 1950. Rosemary Beale 1948

Elma and Ivan Black 1943

Marcia Brown 1947

Trevor and Ronnie Fitzell '56

David & Vincent Harley '52

David Kelly '45

Audrey, Doreen, Joan & Frank Lowe 1943-1949

Gordon , Ivan & Philip Long '43

Margaret Martin 1947

John and June McCauley '46

Ann, Molly & Maurice Nelligan 1943

Joy Noble 1948

Sile Norebrook 1948

Eamonn Pratt 1949

Peter Ruddock 1958

Maureen and Patricia Saggers 1945

Lorna, Brian & Bernard Taylor we think may be connected to the Bat leather factory 1943

Ian and Donald Walker 1948

Elaine Fennell Teacher's daughter.

Derek and Keith McCarthy '65

Reginald Smith 1965

Christine Brown 1966

John Smith 1966.

They have two school photos that may help.

Below: taken in 1957 and bottom 1947.

If you can help identify and trace the past pupils, email Janet on stewartjanet45@gmail.com