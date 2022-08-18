Port Dara Ladies to host the Silken Thomas Womens Rugby 10s Tournament . Here are all the details.

Photo courtesy of Portarlington RFC
The PortDara senior ladies rugby team is hosting a women's 10s tournament Saturday week! The Silken Thomas Women's Rugby 10s Tournament is on August 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Portarlington Rugby Club. This will be a great day out for families with a bbq, meal deals, music, outdoor games for kids, and loads of great rugby to watch. Free admission for all spectators too. An event not to be missed!
There are a few more spots for teams -- if your team wants to participate in the tournament, please contact Francie Fitzpatrick at 085 8582595 or portdaraladies@gmail.com by midnight Aug. 19.
