Irish Water working on burst pipe in Laois

Irish Water is working to repair a burst water main in Laois.
Repairs to the burst water main may cause supply disruptions in the Portlaoise area.
Irish Water said the Glenbarrow, Ballyfin Road, Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise and surrounding areas may be affected. Works are scheduled to take place until 4pm today.
“We recommend that you allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return,” Irish Water stated.
For updates on the works check Irish Water’s website. The following reference number can be entered into the search bar for an update: LAO00051819.
