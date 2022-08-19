Search

20 Aug 2022

Free sexual infection home tests available in Laois

Home STI testing service has been extended to Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal

Home STI testing service available throughout the midlands

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

19 Aug 2022 10:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Free Sexually Transmitted Infection(STI) home tests are now available in Laois. 

The HSE Sexual Health and Crisis Pregnancy Programme (SHCPP) is providing the free home STI testing service in partnership with online STI testing provider, SH:24.

Testing is available free of charge to anyone from the age of 17 with an address in Laois, Offaly, Westmeath or Longford. Residents in these counties can order a free STI test to their home. There are a set number of kits available to order per day.

The initiative, which was rolled out on Wednesday, August 10, covers 24 of the Republic’s 26 counties.  

Results are communicated through the SH:24 clinical team by phone or text message. If follow up testing or treatment is required, this is provided for free by HSE public STI clinics.

More information on the SH:24 home STI testing service and how to order a test is available at sh24.ie

Laois TD says Abbeyleix Hospital delays due to six doors

">

Laois TD says Abbeyleix Hospital delays due to six doors

If you need help with an existing order or wish to discuss the results, people can get in touch with the clinical team by replying to any text message from SH:24. They can also visit sh:24.ie for further support and information.

This service is for individuals who do not have symptoms of an STI. Information about symptoms of an STI are available here, www.sexualwellbeing.ie/sexual-health/sexually-transmitted-infections/

Those who have symptoms or need urgent support, should contact their local sexual health service or your GP.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media