Search

19 Aug 2022

Laois TD blames 'data centres hoovering up electricity' for energy shortage

Deputy Brian Stanley questioned the closure of two Midland power stations last year

Permission granted for Amazon data centre outside Drogheda

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

19 Aug 2022 7:53 PM

 Data centres ‘hoovering up electricity’ have brought about a dire power shortage, a Laois TD has said. 

Laois/Offaly TD Brian Stanley has said:  “The suggestion that households be charged even more for using electricity at peak times needs to be ruled out by the government, as they simply cannot afford further increased energy costs”.

His comments come as the ESRI today said electricity supply companies may be charged more for their customers to use electricity between the hours of 5pm and 7pm.

“The suggestion that households be charged even more for using electricity at peak times needs to be taken off the table. This will put another burden on workers if charges are increased from 5-7pm, just when they return home from a day’s work and need to cook and heat their homes,” said Deputy Stanely. 

He claimed “the government have brought about a dire electricity capacity shortage, mainly due to the uncontrolled expansion in the number of data centres hoovering up electricity here.”

According to Deputy Stanley,  “70% of the increased electricity demand in the last year has come from large energy users such as data centres, but predictably ordinary households now look set to pay the price.’’

He said  “if the two Midlands power stations that were closed last year had been converted to biomass, it would have helped address the extra demands on the grid.”

“I recognise the CRU’s concerns and the need to reduce demand at peak times due to the current capacity constraints, but financially penalising people in the midst of a severe energy price crisis is not the answer,” continued Deputy Stanley. 

Major planning decision due for Portlaoise Train Station

">

Major planning decision due for Portlaoise Train Station

A public information campaign, asking people to reduce their use at these times, and having cheaper electricity rates at other times, to act as an incentive, can help address this problem, he argued. 

“The cost of living crisis is placing huge pressure on people. People are being hit by soaring costs from all sides across rent, childcare costs, energy costs and groceries to name just a few. People urgently need to get a break from the cost of living crisis,’ he said. ’

"People are really struggling to meet their skyrocketing bills and are facing one of the most difficult winters when it comes to energy prices. Government needs to mitigate energy price increases, not add to them. Sinn Féin in government would stand up for people hit by the cost of living crisis, to ensure that they get a much-needed break from these spiralling costs,” Deputy Stanley concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media