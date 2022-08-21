Laois based Clonaslee High Nellies set for Waterford Trek

From the Slieve Blooms to the Sunny South East, the 'Clonaslee High Nellies' are taking their vintage bikes to Waterford on the 17th September in support of club member Darren Kennedy.

Darren is undertaking the challenge of cycling 100 kilometres on the Waterford Greenway as part of an impressive fundraising effort for Temple Street. Darren will be joined during stages of the journey by fellow Clonaslee High Nelly Club members with cheers of support along the way from others, including his sister Sinéad who lives in Waterford City with her family.

It will mark the first 100 kilometres of an all-encompassing journey for the Offaly-born photographer. Just three days later, Darren will join a group of equally eager Children's Health Ireland supporters on the trip of a lifetime across Route 66 in the US.

The Route 66 journey is any photographer's dream, and for Darren it is a multi-pronged endeavour with a desire to give back at its core. Emerging from lockdown, Darren was determined to play his part in supporting Temple Street and utilised his skills and time to maximise the impact he could make.

A firm believer in 'helping yourself by helping others', Darren has been a committed advocate for Temple Street for years, most recently co-organising a very successful Clonaslee High Nelly Club fundraiser in support of the children's hospital which raised €20,000. Club members were honoured to present the cheque earlier this month.

Through the lens of visual storytelling, Darren will capture a multitude of captivating and unique images on Route 66, which will take him from Chicago to California. From the experience, Darren plans to produce an immersive book with all proceeds going to the acute paediatric hospital which provides care for over 140,000 children every year.

The award-winning photographer’s career has been varied, covering a plethora of areas from commercial and portraiture to fashion and artistic shoots. The opportunity to channel his talents for such a vital cause is an opportunity he feels privileged to have.

When asked if the prospect of the long road ahead is daunting, Darren's reply was instantaneous: "What does it matter if I'm tired or sore, compared to all the children in Temple Street are going through?"

Darren's choice of bike for the Waterford ride? A High Nelly almost a century old.

Darren and the 'High Nellies' are looking forward to exploring the spectacular old railway line and taking in the sights and trails along the way. They are very excited to meet locals and experience a taste of the famed Port Láirge hospitality during a celebratory night out afterwards.

If you would like to support Darren's endeavour, please follow the link below:



