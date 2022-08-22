Gardai warn of rent scam

With shortages in the market, Gardai are warning the public to be vigilant to rental scams.
Gardai in Kilkenny recently became aware of a scam where a property was falsely advertised for rent.
The person advertising the property did so well below the average market price. They then asked for three months rent up front.
Gardai are warning people never to agree to rent a property without visiting it. Never pay in cash and not to transfer money until the authenticity of the ad has been verified.
