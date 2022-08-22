Temporary traffic arrangements between Portlaoise to Mountmellick

A Stop-Go system will be in operation
Temporary traffic lights will be in place between Portlaoise and Mountmellick in the coming days.
Laois County Council has said the temporary traffic lights and Stop and Go boards will be in place between 8am and 6pm on Tuesday until Friday inclusive.
The temporary traffic arrangements along the N80 are in place in order for the council to carry out site investigation works.
Any objections or observations can be emailed to: cdelaney@laoiscoco.ie
For maps see https://laois.ie/notification-of-temporary-traffic.../
