23 Aug 2022

Mother mash up at Electric Picnic in Laois

Conor Ganly

23 Aug 2022 3:00 PM

Mother are packing their mirror ball and hosting a late-night queer dance party in the Laois woods of Stradbally at Electric Picnic.

They want you to join them on the forest floor as we bring together the best DJs, dance-party drag, and queer performers Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at Electric Picnic.

The Mother crew are no strangers to the Irish festival scene having played on many different stages across the country. Some of their most memorable sets and appearances have been at Electric Picnic. 

Every evening after dark, the Mother crew will curate unforgettable late-night revelry hosting the wonderful Mother DJs, exciting guests and friends for a fantastic weekend of unbridled queer joy in the woods. 

All weekend from 9pm- 4 am, Mother DJs Rocky T Delgado, Ruth Kavanagh and Ghostboy will be joined by a selection of Mother’s favourite guests, including Billy Scurry, Claire Beck, MiniKimono, Tara Kumar & Mango. 

Joining their DJs will be a delicious and talented cast of queer performers, dancers and drag queens. We are delighted to be joined by drag royalty Pixie Woo, Anziety, Shaqira Knightly, Annie Queeries and many more across the weekend. 

Mother will be creating an unashamedly queer space at Ireland’s largest music and arts festival. This ain’t no picnic. It’s a queer dance party. 

Promoter Cormac Cashman said: “We’re very excited to be launching a Mother stage at Electric Picnic. The Mother DJs have been appearing and performing across various stages at the festival for over a decade, and we can’t wait to open a dedicated queer dance space in the infamous woods in Stradbally".

EP2022 takes place from Friday, September 2 and ends on Sunday, September 4.

