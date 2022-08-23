Charity cycle raises funds for Portlaoise and Mullingar hospitals

FUNDS raised by plucky 70 something Jim McGovern, who completed a 134 kilometre cycle last year, have been presented to the Midland Regional Hospitals in Portlaoise and Mullingar to provide support for families of bereaved children.

Jim cycled from his home at Coolnahiley outside Tullamore to Glangevlin in Co. Cavan where he originally hails from.

The cycle was completed in memory of Jim's grandchild, Hugo Colm James McDonald, who passed away just five days after his birth.

The determination Jim had to complete the cycle came from the strength Hugo showed all in his short life .

Jim's daughter Liana, mother of the late Hugo told the Tribune: “We have completed the transfer of the funds to both Mullingar and Portlaoise hospitals where we were met with warm friendly smiles. We could not be prouder of Jim for wanting to do something to help support bereavement services in the Midlands. Some of the money will also go toward helping with the labour suites.”

In addition the organisers of the fund-raiser received donations since the presentation of the cheques and these will be used to supply some children's books to hospitals up and down the country. Copies of the book “Trouble on Farmer Tigg's Farm”, written by Brendan Bolger, are being presented. One hundred per cent of the proceeds from the sale of copies of the title are going to charity.

“Going through what we did in May of last year has really made us realise that having the supports in place are vital so that family's don't feel alone, we didn't and don't,” outlined Liana.

She added: “Hugo's family have done him proud as have his army. Myself, my husband Brian, who accompanied Jim on the cycle, and my daughter, Ella will be eternally grateful for their support.

“We presented cheques of €7,800 each - total raised was €15,600 – and both hospitals have said they will have continued contact with us to let us know where the funds are utilised,” outlined Liana.

The family also left a little bit of Hugo with them in the form of a blue and purple crystal butterfly which symbolise the colours of Emanual Syndrome which Hugo had.

“We also want thank a few local businesses who provided us with much needed resources for the fundraiser - Doris in Perfect Stitches, Tullamore who embroidered the hi vis jackets at short notice and Brian in Temple Printing, Tullamore for doing a great job on the sponsorship cards,” said Liana.

She added: Thank you also goes to “Hugo's Army” made up of family, friends and the wider community - you are the reason this money was raised. If you are struggling please know you are not alone - contact your local bereavement services or contact ACT Accessible Counselling Tullamore - these services are there to help get you through the hard days and smile on the better .”