Laois bar seeks planning retention for outdoor area

A Laois pub has applied for planning retention for an outdoor bar, music entertainment area and toilets.
Lennon’s Lounge Bar on Mary Street, Durrow Townparks, Durrow, this week applied to Laois County Council for retention for the development.
The application by Marc Lennon seeks to “retain an external covered area incorporating an outdoor bar, smoking and live music entertainment area, toilets and all associated site works.”
A decision is expected to be made by Laois County Council in October.
Eoin Lowry Head of Agri Sector Banking at Bank of Ireland & NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh plant a hedgerow on site to launch this initiative
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.