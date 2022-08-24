Search

24 Aug 2022

Tee up for Laois community at Mountrath golf classic

Conor Ganly

24 Aug 2022 9:30 AM

It's that time of the year again when Mountrath Community Forum in conjunction with BloomHQ, hold their annual golf fundraiser.

The Forum says this is the fourth year running the fundraiser, and the funds raised from each year's fundraiser make a visible impact on services for the community of Mountrath and beyond.

Apart from the golf raffle with great prizes will be held on the day in Mountrath Golf Club, the day always proves to be a
fun day out for all who attend.

How can you help?

1.    Book a team a Team of 4 for a Champagne Classic is €200,
including Dinner and Goodie Bag. Mountrath Community Forum 4th Annual
Golf Fundraiser Tickets, Fri, Aug 26, 2022 at 8:00 AM | Eventbrite

2.    Sponsor a Green. Please send us your logo.

3.    Sponsor a Team or Prize

4.    Share with your family, friends and colleagues if you cannot attend

To support of if you have any questions contact  Emma, 0894724399, email manager@bloomhq.ie or call in for a visit during the hours below.

