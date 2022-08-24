Plans for Portlaoise Primary Care Centre could be lodged early next year

Planning permission could be lodged for the new Portlaoise Primary Health Care Centre early next year.

That’s according to Laois Minister Sean Fleming, who said he wanted to provide the most up to date position from the HSE regarding the Primary Health Care Centre on the grounds of St Fintan's Hospital Campus in Portlaoise.

He believes that if everything goes smoothly the Primary Health Care Centre could be delivered by 2027.

“The design process for Portlaoise Primary Care Centre was completed at the end of 2021. The HSE intends to lodge an application for planning permission by early 2023, subject to public spending code clearance,” explained Minister Fleming.

He said: “Once planning permission is granted and the tender process concludes without any unforeseen delays, construction could start in 2024. Construction of the project is expected to take 24-28 months.”

Minister Fleming said: “It is very disappointing that a large town like Portlaoise has not had a major Primary Care Centre available to the public. This facility will offer a full range of Primary Health Care Services as opposed to some people having to go to the hospital or A&E or other health facilities.”

“We all hope that this time-frame will be achieved and this is dependent on capital funding being available and the HSE management being determined to stick to the timescale,” he added.

In conclusion, Minister Fleming said: “Please be assured that I will continue to work closely with the HSE and the Department of Health to do everything I can to ensure this is achieved as soon as practicable.”