Uninsured driver arrested after failing roadside drug test in Laois

Gardai seized a vehicle and arrested a suspected uninsured drug driver in Laois on Tuesday.
Gardai said “Laois Roads Policing Unit and Gardaí from Mountrath stopped a vehicle which was reported acting suspiciously in the Borris-in-Ossory area last night.”
When the driver was approached, gardai discovered they had no insurance and the motorist then failed a roadside drug test. The motorist tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.
Garadi said: “The driver was arrested and has been charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court. The vehicle was seized.”
Descendents of Sadie Kinahan at the Famine Commemoration with the unveiling of a memorial seat and plaque in Errill during Heritage Week. Picture: Alf Harvey.
