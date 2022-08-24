New principal welcomes staff and students at Dunamase College this morning

Deputy Principal Claire Fitzgerald and Principal Dympna Kelly
The new senior management team of Principal Dympna Kelly and Deputy Principal Claire Fitzgerald had a busy morning as they welcomed students and staff back to Dunamase College/Coláiste Dhún Másc for the first day of term.
Dympna Kelly has been recently been appointed to the Principal position.
She said: “Myself and Claire are delighted to welcome students and staff back this morning, in particular I am looking forward to getting to know the students, teachers and parents throughout the year and working with them to ensure that their son/daughter is happy here with us and that they reach their full potential.”
