25 Aug 2022

Portlaoise GAA club takes steps to support mental health work in Laois

Conor Ganly

25 Aug 2022 2:23 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Portlaoise GAA Club is stepping up to the mark to help a local group that is  providing mental health help in Laois.

In association with the mental health organisation SOSAD Laois, the club is hosting a 24 fundraiser called "Walk For The Town".

They are proud to link up with SOSAD which is an organisation supported by our club member Christy Bannon.

A number of club members have signed up to be leaders in the event which gets which runs from 4am to 4pm through Friday & Saturday August 26 - 27. An idonate page has been set up with a target of €5,000.

Among the leaders signed up are: Tommy Mulligan, JP Cahillane, Sean Brown, Lorraine McCormack, Ger Egan, Helen Murphy, Liam Walsh, Cian Taylor, Christy Bannon, Paddy Norton, Eamon Fennelly, Paul Cahillane, Grace Ennis, Karen Monaghan, Crocky Maher, Scott Lawless, Aine O'Sullivan, Liam Breen.

"Thank you for your support... as ever it is much appreciated," say the club on Facebook where Christy Bannon explains more. WATCH BELOW. 

SOSAD Ireland is a non profit organisation that provides free counselling services to people who are suffering with:
- Suicidal Ideation
- Self Harming
- Depression
- Stress & Anxiety
Or if you simply need to talk.
Phone:1800 901 909
More info: https://sosadireland.ie/

See also Portlaoise GAA's facebook page.

