Street closures announced for very first Laois Pride Parade

A number of streets in Portlaoise will be temporarily closed to facilitate Laois’s very first ever Pride Parade on Saturday, September 17.
Laois County Council has announced its intention to temporarily close Main Street, Railway Street and Millbrook Street, Portlaoise from 10am until 1.30pm and Church Avenue, Portlaoise from 8am until 9pm.
“These roads will be closed on Saturday 17th September 2022, to facilitate the Laois Pride Parade,” the council stated.
“Diversions will be clearly signposted. A map indicating the routes to be closed and the alternative routes will be available for inspection at www.laois.ie and Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise.”
The council stated that any person wishing to object to the proposed road closure can do so by email to roadsadmin@laoiscoco.ie, or in writing to the Administrative Officer, Roads Section, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, James Fintan Lalor Avenue, Portlaoise by Tuesday, August 30 at 4pm.
