Portlaoise Train Station plans approved

Iarnród Éireann has been granted planning approval for new pedestrian and parking areas at Portlaoise Train Station.

The development at Railway Street in Portlaoise was backed by Minister Sean Fleming, who wrote a letter of support to Laois County Council in relation to the plans.

Iarnród Éireann is proposing to “create an open pedestrian area at the entrance to the train station, reorganise parking by providing 28 car parking spaces to the rear of the site.”

According to the application lodged with Laois County Council last December, “the plans involve works within the curtilage of a protected structure, new bicycle shelter with 30 no. bicycle spaces, footpaths, fencing, kerbing, drainage, road markings, public lighting, CCTV, ticketing machine, EV charging points, relocation of existing bus stop and all other associated site works.”

The plans which were backed by Minister of State, Sean Fleming, who wrote to the council endorsing the proposal, were approved subject to ten conditions.

Minister Fleming today welcomed news that the planning permission for the improvement works at Portlaoise Train Station had been granted.

“This is great news to commuters, visitors to Laois and all who access this Station and train service. The upgrade to facilities at Portlaoise Train Station will encourage more people to use Irish public transport,” said Minister Fleming.

“I would now ask Iarnród Eireann to put these works out to tender as early as possible to enable construction works commence so all who access Portlaoise Train Station can benefit from the improvements,” he added.