Special gift for children starting school at Laois Libraries

Libraries in Laois have put together a bag of books to help children to navigate starting school this year.

As part of the initiative, a ‘My Little Library Book Bag’ is available free for every child starting school in 2022 to help them to prepare for this big step. Children and their parents or guardians can collect the bags at any library throughout the country.

Each My Little Library Book Bag contains:

Three books on starting school, making friends and being comfortable to be yourself

A story card on going to the library

A postcard the child can write or draw on and send to their new teacher, or bring to give to the teacher on their first day at school

Their very own library card and special ‘My Little Library’ cardholder

Book bags are available in both Irish and English. Libraries can’t wait to welcome all the 4 and 5 year old children in to collect their book bags and begin their library membership journey.

Laois Libraries hope that once they visit the library to pick up their book bag, our new library members and their families will come back regularly to keep their bag filled up with borrowed books and to take part in storytimes, classes and all the other events we have to offer at the library.

The ‘My Little Library Book Bag’ initiative is a collaboration between libraries, the Department of Rural and Community Development, and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth as part of the First 5 Strategy.