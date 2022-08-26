Search

26 Aug 2022

Portarlington Tennis club hosting 24 hour Tennis-a-thon for #fightforjohnnysgirls this Saturday

Tom Gannon

26 Aug 2022 1:23 PM

This week Portarlington tennis club will be holding a 24-hour Tennis-a-thon in Portarlington from 10 am Sat August 27th to fundraise for local man Johnny McCowen #fightforjohnnysgirls 


Johnny had tremendous success in his local club and further a field, representing the club at a local and national level. His late father, John, was a prominent player and official in the club for many years. In addition, his late mother, Marie, almost single-handedly raised the finance to enable the club to have installed four state-of-the-art all-weather tennis courts. Testament to this is that one of the courts is named "The Marie McCowan " Court.


Jonathan is Portarlington's highest-ever ranked player, having reached the top ten rated players in the country as a juvenile.


As part of the tennis-a-thon, Portarlington tennis club are inviting other tennis clubs to get involved in matches or to sign up to play for an hour as part of the 24hr tennis-a-thon.


On the day, there will be food and music and plenty of activities for the kids. So come along and help Portarlington tennis club reach their goal of fundraising and fun for all on the day!

To donate to the gofundme page for the event please click on this link

More details below 

