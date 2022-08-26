Portlaoise Ladies hockey swings back into action as training resumes

Portlaoise Ladies Hockey returns to training Tuesday, August 30th, 730pm - 9 pm at
Abbeyleix Astro
Building on the great success of last year, the club has decided to enter a second team
into the Leinster League for the upcoming season. This team is primarily for those
returning to hockey after a number of years, newbies to hockey & our regular players. A
great way to get fit and meet new friends
Any newbies or those returning to hockey are more than welcome to join on August
30th. For more details contact Susan on 0879503651
