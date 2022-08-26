New contract for upgrade work at Portlaoise Leisure Centre

Laois County Council is in the process of overhauling facilities for people with disabilities at Portlaoise Leisure Centre.

The local authority has invited companies to bid for the contract to upgrading and replaicing existing disabled equipment.

The council wants to convert two toilet cubicles to a single disabled toilet and replace equipment in existing disabled changing room.

Existing doors are to be fitted with automatic door opening devices which are to be connected to a local power

supply. These doors are located at: The entrance and exit to the changing area; the swimming pool viewing gallery door; existing automatic door on first floor; double doors to astro turf changing rooms.

Companies interested in doing the work must submit their bids by Friday, September 23.

The carrying out of the work follows extensive renovation work inside the building which partly delayed its reopening. The building was shut down in 2020 over financial issues.

Laois County Council's CEO John Mulholland in 2021 that a chartered engineer had been asssigneed to oversee and implement a number of essential refurbishment and improvement works costing in the region of €300,000.

Two machines costing six figures were installed to controlling heating and water. Wheelchair access wa improved, meeting rooms refurbished, with the gym also given a revamp.

It is now operated by Laois Leisure which also runs the Portarlington Leisure Centre. While both facilities are publicly owned, they are run privately.