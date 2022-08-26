Search

26 Aug 2022

New contract for upgrade work at Portlaoise Leisure Centre

New contract for upgrade work at Portlaoise Leisure Centre

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

26 Aug 2022 7:53 PM

Laois County Council is in the process of overhauling facilities for people with disabilities at Portlaoise Leisure Centre.

The local authority has invited companies to bid for the contract to upgrading and replaicing existing disabled equipment.

The council wants to convert two toilet cubicles to a single disabled toilet and replace equipment in existing disabled changing room.

Existing doors are to be fitted with automatic door opening devices which are to be connected to a local power
supply. These doors are located at: The entrance and exit to the changing area; the swimming pool viewing gallery door;  existing automatic door on first floor; double doors to astro turf changing rooms.

Companies interested in doing the work must submit their bids by Friday, September 23.

The carrying out of the work follows extensive renovation work inside the building which partly delayed its reopening. The building was shut down in 2020 over financial issues. 

Laois County Council's CEO John Mulholland in 2021 that a chartered engineer had been asssigneed to oversee and implement a number of essential refurbishment and improvement works costing in the region of €300,000.

Two machines costing six figures were installed to controlling heating and water. Wheelchair access wa improved, meeting rooms refurbished, with the gym also given a revamp.

It is now operated by Laois Leisure which also runs the Portarlington Leisure Centre. While both facilities are publicly owned, they are run privately.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media