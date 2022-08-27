Quack Quack! It's nearly time to race ducks at Laois GAA club

Prizes for lucky ducks
Gaelic games will meet duck racing in Laois when The Rock GAA host it's annual Duck Race in September.
A lively curtain raiser to the Ploughing Championships, the event is pencilled in for Sunday, September 18 at 4pm the event takes place on the River Triogue beside the clubhouse near Mountmellick.
To be streamed live on the club's Facebook Page, the event is being held to raise vital funds for The Rock Juvenile GAA section.
There are great prizes on offer as follows:
So, why not sponsor a duck at €5 a bird or a whole flock for €20. Tickets available for purchase in local shops and online at www.klubfunder.com
