Search

27 Aug 2022

Quack Quack! It's nearly time to race ducks at Laois GAA club

Lucky ducks will big prizes at a Laois GAA club's live online race

Prizes for lucky ducks

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

27 Aug 2022 12:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Gaelic games will meet duck racing in Laois when The Rock GAA host it's annual Duck Race in September.

A lively curtain raiser to the Ploughing Championships, the event is pencilled in for Sunday, September 18 at 4pm the event takes place on the River Triogue beside the clubhouse near Mountmellick.

To be streamed live on the club's Facebook Page, the event is being held to raise vital funds for The Rock Juvenile GAA section.

There are great prizes on offer as follows:

  • 1st: 2 Nights Bed & Breakfast and one evening meal in the Castletroy Park Hotel, Limerick.
  • 2nd: 40inch smart TV
  • 3rd: Smart Watch Sponsored by Telfords Portlaoise
  • 4th: Dinner for 4 in the Cedar Rooms Restaurant Sponsored by Killeshin Hotel
  • 5th: 6 Months Membership in Zest Leisure Club Portlaoise Sponsored by Killeshin Hotel
  • 6th: Rock G.A.A Club Top Sponsored by KC Sports Mullingar
  • 7th: Wireless Earpods in aid of The Rock Juvenile Section.

So, why not sponsor a duck at €5 a bird or a whole flock for €20. Tickets available for purchase in local shops and online at www.klubfunder.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media