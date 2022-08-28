Search

28 Aug 2022

Joyous day as little heroes graduate at Laois Garda HQ

Conor Ganly

28 Aug 2022 12:53 PM

Boys and girls from around Laois were made honorary recruits of the Garda Síochana in August thanks to the Little Blue Heroes.

Congratulations to Honorary Gardaí Cathail Holohan, Dan Donher,Liam Ryan, Amira O’Toole, Harry Hoare, Jack Ryan, Dillon Quinn who had their graduation ceremony at Portlaoise Garda Station officiated by Laois Offaly Chief Superintendent John Scanlan.

The Honorary Gardaí were accompanied in the joyous occasion by family, friends, their buddy Gardaí with local station members, County Laois Fire and Rescue Service, Laois Civil Defence and 'Anto' on the pipes. Many thanks to all involved for making this a very memorable day. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Special thanks were extended by the Little Blue Heroes to Gardaí Andrea, Siobhan and Olimpia for all their hard work behind the scenes to make this day happen.

The event coincided with an open day on during the summer at the Laois Offaly Garda Division's HQ.

Little Blue Heroes Foundation is a not-for-profit charity operated entirely by volunteers made up of Garda members/staff, retired Garda members, their families, friends and civic minded people from communities.

It aims to help families in need from local communities in Ireland who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness. The name ‘Little Blue Heroes’ came about when we found that the vast amount of the children we support have a strong fascination with police uniform, equipment, vehicles, Garda units, etc..

This has even led some of the children to make a wish to become an Honorary Garda and become part of the Garda family. As heroes to us with the battles they face, these children have become our Little Blue Heroes. 

