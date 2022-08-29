Want to go to the cinema in Laois for just €4? Find out how here

ODEON Portlaoise will join cinemas across Ireland to celebrate National Cinema Day with admission tickets at participating cinemas reduced to just €4 (RSP) including Premium seats, screens and 3D screenings.

ODEON Cinemas will join over 95% of cinemas in the Republic of Ireland participating in this initiative, offering a wide variety of new and recent releases for audiences to enjoy, including family favourites that all the family can enjoy as a treat as schools reopen.

Cinemas in every county in the Republic of Ireland are participating, on Saturday, September 3.

Award-winning Irish filmmaker Emer Reynolds, director of the recently released Joyride starring Olivia Colman, and also director of Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away is a strong supporter of the initiative.

"There's nothing quite like the magic of cinema; experiencing the shared waves of emotion; laughing and crying in the dark among strangers! It's one of life’s great joys! I can’t wait to celebrate National Cinema Day in my local cinema, revelling in the epic power and beauty of the Big Screen!”

Paul Wren is commercial manager for ODEON Cinemas.

“We at ODEON Cinemas are delighted to participate in National Cinema Day by offering €4 tickets for all shows, all day, including new releases. We join cinemas across the country to celebrate cinema, offering this ‘thank you’ to our loyal audiences who can enjoy a movie (or two) on 3rd September for only €4.

"This is a great opportunity for family audiences to enjoy their favourite movie of the year again, and for our local cinema lovers to catch the biggest new and recent releases. See you on Saturday, book early to avoid disappointment,” he said.

Tickets can be purchased online at our website www.odeoncinemas.ie and at our box office from Monday August 29th.