Laois parents and guardians urged to be cyber smart

Laois Offaly Gardai are urging parents and guardians to be cyber smart as children return to school.
They have posted a simple graphic to alert members of the public to some simple measures designed to protect families.
The advice includes turning off location data in pictures and not revealing house numbers if posting pictures of children returning to school.
They also advise people to blur out uniform logos or other identifying information.
