Appeal made to get behind first ever Laois Pride

An appeal is going out to Laois business to get behind the first ever Pride Festival

Organised by the Midlands LGBT+ Project, the event takes place this year on Saturday, September 17. The organisers say it will be a momentous occasion Laois.

It will include a week long lead up of events building to a Pride parade on Saturday, followed by a day time family friendly party and an evening full of pride and entertainment.

However, the Project says it cannot deliver the festival and without help and is ask for the help and support of business in making this event become a reality in Laois.

Cian Mac Gearailt is one of the festival organisers. He says businesses in Laois can help through sponsorship. He says there are four tiers of sponsorship, Platinum (€2000+), Gold (€500+), Silver (€100+) or Bronze (€50+).

"If you would like details on becoming a platinum sponsor, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with me for more information. All sponsorship levels come with a free window display pack and a window sticker stating Laois Pride Gold/ Silver or Bronze sticker for you to proudly display.

"Gold sponsors will also receive mentions on our social media. This donation will see your business have huge recognition throughout Laois and make a difference in the lives of LGBT+ people in our community. Your support would be immensely appreciated," says Cian.

If you are in the position to donate in any of the ways listed above, or need any further information, Cian says you can contact him at 0851499414 or call the YWI Laois Office at 0578665010 for more information. He is looks forward to hearing from you.

Cian adds that if you’re interested in joining our team and helping us make Laois a safer and more welcoming place to individual in the LGBT+ community, go to www.midlandslgbtproject.com

Midlands LGBT+ Project is described as a support and advocacy service in the midlands. It provides support services, advocacy and social events to everyone across the Midlands, through adult support groups, LGBT workshops in schools and much more all year round.

Midlands LGBT+ Project and Laois Pride say they are committed to making Laois a welcoming and safe place for all LGBT+ people. They do this through the safe spaces we create and working with the community on events such as this.