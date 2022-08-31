PHOTOS WANTED: Back to school for thousands of Laois schoolchildren

Thousands of Laois schoolchildren are putting on their uniforms this week despite the continuing sunshine.

Among them is young Alex Fogarty, 6, who it is fair to say is looking none too happy, in these adorable photos sent to us by his mother Maggie Dempsey from Fairgreen, Portlaoise.

Alex begun his Senior Infants year with Ms O'Sullivan at Holy Family Junior School in Portlaoise, on Wednesday, August 31.

Maggie said the sad face was only about getting a photo taken.

"Alex was happy to go back to see all this friends," she said.

His big sister Murron was also roped in for the family photo. Murron is starting 6th year in Scoil Chríost Rí.

